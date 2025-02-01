"Welcome to the center of our world": Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell welcome baby Girl via surrogate

Washington [US], February 1 : Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have become parents! The Emily in Paris actress, 35, and the filmmaker, 41, announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday, January 1, as they welcomed their daughter, Tove Jane McDowell, via surrogate.

Collins took to her Instagram to share the happy news with fans in a joint post with McDowell.

"Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell," read her Instagram post.

Collins also posted an adorable picture of their newborn, wrapped in a monogrammed blanket with her name in gold letters.

"Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again," the caption further read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFgdk4hOU10/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Collins and McDowell tied the knot in September 2021. The actress shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a picture of the couple kissing at the altar.

The caption of her post read, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife."

McDowell, the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, also expressed his love for Collins, calling her "the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person" he has ever known.

According to People, the couple started dating in 2019 and got engaged in September 2020. Now, they are beginning a new chapter as parents to baby Tove.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor