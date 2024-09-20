"Well deserved": Arjun reacts to 'chachu' Anil Kapoor's The Night Manager bagging International Emmy nomination

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 : Arjun Kapoor can't keep as his chachu Anil Kapoor starrer Disney+ Hotstar series, 'The Night Manager', has been nominated for the Best Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards.

On Friday, Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to share a post of The Night Manager bagging an Emmy nomination.

He wrote, "Well Deserved," and also tagged Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and series creator Sandeep Modi.

The crime thriller is set to compete against top international dramas, including 'Les Gouttes de Dieu' from France, 'The Newsreader - Season 2' from Australia, and 'Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido - Season 2' from Argentina.

Thrilled by the nomination, Anil Kapoor said in a statement shared by his PR team, "It's just been brought to my attention that our Indian adaptation of The Night Manager has been nominated for an international Emmy. I remember when the offer came in, I was conflicted."

"It offered me the opportunity to play a character so complex, but also, on the other hand, the huge responsibility of trying to add a newness and an authenticity to a part that had been played so masterfully by Hugh Laurie. This validation from the Emmys in addition to the tremendous love that we have received from fans worldwide, is a worthy reminder that hard work always pays...I am ecstatic and hungrier than ever before for what's to come," Kapoor added.

The Indian version of 'The Night Manager', which is directed by Sandeep Modi, also features Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

The nominations for the 2024 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday, with 56 contenders from 21 countries competing across 14 categories, as announced by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will be seen in the action-drama 'Subedaar'. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama 'Tumhari Sulu' (2017) and 'Jalsa', both featuring Vidya Balan. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor serve as producers for the film.

Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor