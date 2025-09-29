Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' ...: Amitabh Bachchan joins celebrations with witty jibe as Ind beat Pak in Asia Cup 2025 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : The Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan ended with fireworks both on and off the field.

As India lifted their record ninth Asia Cup trophy after a thrilling win in Dubai, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan joined the celebrations in his trademark style, with a cheeky jibe at Pakistan that also roped in his son Abhishek Bachchan.

A known cricket enthusiast, Big B took to his X handle soon after India's win and wrote, "T 5516(i) - Jeet Gaye !! .. Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. Udhar zaban ladkhadayi, aur idhar, bina batting, bowling, fielding kiye, ladkhadaya dushman ko !! Bolti band !! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga !!!!"

Take a look

T 5516(i) - जीत गये !! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 .. well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. उधर ज़बान लड़खड़ाई, और इधर, बिना batting bowling fielding किए, लड़खड़ा दिया दुश्मन को !! बोलती बंद !! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 जय हिन्द ! जय भारत ! जय माँ दुर्गा !!!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The tweet left fans in splits, especially because it referenced a viral slip by Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who, while analysing the game earlier, accidentally said "Abhishek Bachchan" instead of young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

Akhtar had remarked, "If Pakistan manages to get Abhishek Bachchan out in a hypothetical situation, what happens to India's middle order?" before being corrected by the host. The mix-up quickly became meme material across social media.

Soon after the clip went viral, Abhishek Bachchan himself joined in the banter. The 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor took to his X post and wrote, "Sir, with all due respect... don't think they'll even manage that! And I'm not even good at playing cricket."

Meanwhile, India's win was powered by stellar bowling performances from Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), Varun Chakravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), who dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up from 113/1 to 146 all out. Chasing the target, Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 and crucial knocks from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) helped India seal the victory. Rinku Singh, playing his first Asia Cup game, hit the winning runs.

Tilak was named Player of the Match as India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor