Wendell Pierce reveals Matthew Perry's "love for Batman's character"

Washington DC [US], October 31 : American actor Wendell Pierce, who co-starred with Matthew Perry in 'The Odd Couple,' recalled a heartwarming moment he shared with his late costar on the set of the show.

Pierce recalled that Perry had a very smart, very funny demeanour, as well as his "very generous spirit," that drew the entire group together, People reported.

Pierce also recalled how Perry's love for 'Batman' transcended his personal interests and seeped into his art, and how he chose to offer him a gift inspired by his admiration for the legendary comic character.

The 'Suits' actor revealed his first impressions of the 'Friends' star and how an odd Christmas gift became a point of deeper connection in a conversation with People.

"At one point I remember I gave him a gift, and he loved Batman," he said

"His love for Batman was not just a fan of the comic or a fan of the character. He really was interested in the study of who that character was, and it was almost as if he were following a historic figure of how they developed and who they are."

He continued, "I used to tease him about it and all and he goes, 'Man, no, just think about it.' He said, 'When you study Batman, you get into Bruce Wayne, you get into all the different elements.'"

It wasn't until Pierce suggested to Perry, "Wouldn't that be [in] Batman's arsenal?" that the Friends actor realized the meaning behind his gift.

"All of a sudden he was like, 'Hold it,' [and] he lit up," he fondly recalls

"He said, 'Man, this is a brilliant gift,' so it was the strangest love and affinity for Batman. That was funny, but at the same time very impressive because he looked at it as a character study, as a student of human behaviour. And so, I thought that was great."

Reflecting on Perry's sudden death, Pierce said it reminded him not to "take relationships and friendships for granted."

"You have to be proactive and reach out, and so I regret that I haven't reached out to him in a couple of years," he shared, noting how the news of his death prompted him to contact the same folks he hasn't spoken to in years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor