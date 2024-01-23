"We're a big karaoke family": Olivia Wilde talks about her bond with her kids

Washington [US], January 23 : American actor and filmmaker Olivia Wilde attended the opening night of 'Kate', a one-woman show written and performed by comedian and actor, Kate Berlant, in California, and talked about her two children and her bond with them, reported People.

"They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy," Wilde said of her family. "I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends."

The 'Don't Worry Darling' star, 39, goes on to share her go-to activities with son Otis Alexander, 9, and daughter, Daisy Josephine, 7, whom she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

"We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool," she says. "They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family."

While opening up about her song choices, the star, who looked graceful in her high-necked black maxi-dress, shared, "My go-to changes. It changes a lot. Right now we have a lot of Taylor Swift happening in our house."

"It's wall-to-wall Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish," Wilde told People. "And now Daisy has brought in Dua Lipa, but we're like Taylor first."

In October, it was revealed that former couple Wilde and Sudeikis are in a "good place" since calling off their engagement in 2020.

"If there's any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don't show it," a source told People.

The source added of their custody case, which was settled in September 2023, "It's a united front. And they are clearly both deeply devoted parents," reported People.

