"We're going to start soon": Ashutosh Rana on Hrithik Roshan- NTR Jr starrer 'War 2'

New Delhi [India], January 23 : Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the spy-action thriller film 'War 2,' featuring actors Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.

Discussing the much-anticipated sequel, actor Ashutosh Rana, who also appeared in 'War' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' as Colonel Luthra, told ANI, "We are going to start soon, I hope the way everyone loved War and Pathaan they will also like 'War 2'. This is a spy universe and in it the missions themselves are thrilling, so audience will definitely enjoy it."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' is scheduled to hit theaters on Independence Day 2025. Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik's character in a post-credit scene from the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3,' generating excitement among fans for the upcoming sequel.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film 'War' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

