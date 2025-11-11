"We're just going to cross every bridge...": Hailey Bieber talks about her relationship with Justin Bieber

Washington DC [US], November 11 : Hailey Bieber shared rare insight into her and Justin Bieber's marriage, noting how they have been coping amid rumours about their relationship, according to E! News.

"We're just taking it a day at a time," Hailey said in an interview. "We both feel very protective of our son, and I don't think that's ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we're just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there."

Hailey continued, "But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things," according to E! News.

As Hailey, who gave birth to Jack in August 2024, explained, she is feeling more settled in her role as a mother.

"I don't think there's anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself," the model said. "But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time."

Hailey added, "And I think for me personally, there's so much unknown to it, but so much happens and so much changes and you evolve in a totally different way that you would never be able to prepare for until you do it."

The pair have faced rumours about their marriage since they tied the knot in 2018.

"I feel like I've fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me," Hailey told Vogue in a cover story released in May. "And people just don't want to sometimes. And there's nothing you can do about that," according to E! News.

She continued, "I've been in a position where I've tried to tell my side of a story or correct a narrative or tell the truth of a lie and then they go, Well, she's lying. Imagine how trapping that feels."

Hailey was even subjected to marriage rumours after she had just given birth to Jack.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult," she continued. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They're getting divorced and They're this and They're not happy: It is such a mindfk. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live," according to E! News.

