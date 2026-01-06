We’re Not Interested: Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt Reject Bigg Boss 19 Dubai Reunion (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss season 19 contestants are currently in Dubai enjoying their most awaited reunion. Photos and videos of their Dubai trip have surfaced on social media, however two people who were most talked about contestants of the show were seen missing from the reunion. Amaal Mallik and Bigg Boss 19 runnerup Farrhana Bhatt skipped the Dubai trip and are currently enjoying their vacation in Malta. Duo posted a video which is going viral on social media. In video Amaal and Farrhana declared that they have cancelled the Dubai trip and came to Malta.

Amaal Mallik and Farrhana said in video, "So, guys ham finally ek nayi destination pe phuch chuke hain, jo batayenge mere param mitra..." the camera then turned towards Amaal. He then says, "Guys, we are in Malta." Sarcastically speaking in Dubai language, Farrhana added, "We canceled the Dubai trip. We are not interested."

Ashnoor reunited with her Bigg Boss 19 friends in Dubai, creating a reel while awaiting the arrival of Abhishek Bajaj and Nagma Mirajkar. She captioned the post expressing her excitement and missing the absent friends. Gauahar Khan and Abhishek Bajaj commented on the video, praising the group's positive energy. Awez expressed anticipation for the full group to reunite.

Previously, Farrhana hinted at upcoming projects with Amaal, emphasizing their strong bond that has evolved into a promising friendship.