Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Veteran actor Parikshit Sahni recalled the making of the serial 'Gul Gulshan Gulfam', revealing that he, along with the show's team, received death threats while they were shooting a scene in Kashmir.

Prakshit Sahni's 'Gul Gulshan Gulfaam' is one of the first Hindi serials to be set in Kashmir, which aired on DD National. It depicted the family drama surrounding the Dal Lake houseboat owner, Parikshit Sahni and his family.

In an interview with ANI, Parikshit Sahni recalled an incident during the shooting of the 'Gul Gulshan Gulfam' daily soap in Kashmir.

Sahni recounted how an organisation named JKNF had threatened them to stop shooting and leave Kashmir immediately.

"I remember in those days that an organisation had come into existence called the JKNF. I remember that while we were shooting, there were bombs going off on the road across the lake, and then we were told to 'pack up and leave, or else we'll kill you'. And we had to leave Srinagar. And make a set on the lake in Film City," said Parikshit Sahni.

The rest of the serial, which was originally intended to be shot in Kashmir, was filmed at Film City while maintaining the essence of the show's Kashmir location.

"The rest of it was shot there. But it was shot so well. And the set was made so beautifully that people didn't see the difference," said Parikshit Sahni.

The fame of Gul Gulshan Gulfam, broadcast over 45 episodes on Doordarshan, spread far beyond the borders of the Dal Lake.

The series was written by Pran Kishore, theeminent writer and dramatist, with the novel Sheen Ta Vatapod, numerous plays, documentaries and TV serials, including Junoon, Ghuttan and Saye Deodar Ke to his credit.

Parikshit Sahni described his experience of working in the serial as "fantastic", saying that he knew Kashmir so well that the acting came naturally to him in the serial.

"It was fantastic because I had lived a lot in Kashmir. I knew these Hajis very well. I looked around a lot in Srinagar and on the lake. So this was one of the highlights. I mean I did the role, I didn't have to act. I knew Kashmir very well. I knew the houseboats. I knew the place and the character so well that it came very naturally. The dialogues were also in Urdu, which I speak pretty well," said Parikshit Sahni.

Parikshit Sahni has had a long and distinguished career in Indian cinema.

Parikshit Sinha is a well-known actor who has worked with acting legends such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and Shatrughan Sinha, and has featured in Rajkumar Hirani's hit films alongside Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

