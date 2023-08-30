West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Amitabh Bachchan, says, "I have got the opportunity to meet 'Bharat Ratna' Amitabh Bachchan"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and the entire family at his residence in Mumbai.

She hugged veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and posed with everyone in the family including Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda.

After meeting the megastar, she addressed the media and told them, “I am very happy today because I came to Mumbai so many times but this is the first time I have got the opportunity to meet what I say in my language Bharat Ratna Amitabh Bachchan. I had a great conversation with Amitabh ji, Jaya ji, Abhishek ji, Aishwarya Rai, her daughter Aaradhya, Shweta. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also. He is a legend and we respect him and his family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also. I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival.”

There is no discrimination between women and men we are human beings. Whatever discussion will be done in INDIA meet only. We are citizens of the India family so we want to save our country. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan I wished all our scientists and ISRO."

On the LPG price cut, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "They are decreasing the price during elections..."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai ahead of the INDIA alliance's third meet to be held on August 31- September 1.

The meeting will discuss the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states.

