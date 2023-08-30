West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan at his Mumbai residence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied Rakhi to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu residence on Raksha Bandhan. Both Banerjee and Bachchan share a cordial relationship, and their closeness is well known.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the INDIA bloc's opposition meeting in the city.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also...I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival."

"Although not officially, but from Bengal, we will raise this demand to honour Amitabh Bachchan with the Bharat Ratna award for his contribution to Indian cinema for such a long time," she had said.

Banerjee was seen posing for a picture with the entire Bachchan family. Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting of opposition in the city.

The third meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is scheduled to take place over two days, from August 31 to September 1, in Mumbai. A total of 28 political parties are expected to participate in the proceedings of this third meeting within the Opposition alliance.