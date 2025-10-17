West Bengal: Potters urge people to buy Indian-made diyas for Diwali celebrations

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 17 : Diwali festival is a delightful occasion for the potters who make high profits during this festival week. At Ultadanga Dakshindari in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, the skilled artisans have been designing different shapes and sizes of diyas for this festival.

While the sale of diyas often dominates the market during Diwali, the hard work of the potters behind them is often overlooked.

In an interview with ANI, potter Madan Prajapati revealed that, unlike previous years, the biggest challenge they faced during this year's diya production was the unpredictable rains.

"We have done about 50,000 production. The biggest challenge this year was the rain, as it affected people and business," said Madan Prajapati.

The potter also urges people to buy the Indian made clay lamps to propagate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for promoting India manufactured products.

"I would like to request the people of India that, at least, like our Indian government wants, vocal for local, there are many people who are hungry for burning clay lamps. So I urge everyone to use clay lamps this Diwali.

Madan Prajapati said that it takes them 4-5 months to complete their vast production of diyas.

"We start making it 4-5 months before Diwali because in 2-4 days, there is not much production. It takes three days to process a single clay lamp. One day we make it, the other day we dry it, the third day we paint it, the fourth day we put it in the bin," added Madan Prajapati.

One of the customers who was spotted at the market highlighted the need to shift their attention towards the eco-friendly Diwali.

"We should celebrate Diwali as eco-friendly as possible. I also influence my colleagues and family by giving small gifts," said a customer.

She also discussed the efforts of the potters behind the creation of clay lamps.

"Diwali festival is essential for them (potters). I know that they start preparing for Diwali a long time ago. They begin at the very start of the season. It is very hard work. They work day and night," said a customer.

People celebrate Diwali to mark the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. The biggest Hindu festival honours Lord Rama's return to his kingdom after defeating the demon king Ravana.

When Lord Rama came back to Ayodhya, people lit lamps and decorated their homes to welcome him and celebrate his victory.

The festival is set to take place on October 20.

