"What a fun night": Preity Zinta enjoys Jonas Brothers concert with Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Actor Preity Zinta recently attended the Jonas Brothers concert in the US and she shared glimpses of the event in which she can be seen enjoying the gig with Priyanka Chopra.

Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the concert in which she can be seen posing with her ‘The Hero: Love Story of a Spy’ co-star Priyanka.

She wrote in the caption, “What a fun night…and what a fun way to be introduced to all the music of the Jonas Brothers ..Thank you so much @priyankachopra for being such an amazing host. @nickjonas you guys killed it last night. It was an amazing performance. All the best for the rest of the tour.. Last night I officially became a Fan…#aboutlastnight#nightout #jonasbrothersconcert #wow #ting”.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxBNiSgRMaa/

In the video, she shared the entire view of the event. She then showed clips of the amazing Jonas Brothers (Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas) entertaining the crowd at the packed house event. In the video, Priyanka can be seen enjoying the concert.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Preity has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene Goodenough. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor