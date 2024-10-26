"What a great job": Preity Zinta shares pic with her kids as she gives shout out to "moms", "dads" out there

Los Angeles [US], October 26 : Bollywood star Preity Zinta on Saturday gave a sneak peek into her motherhood journey.

Taking to Instagram, Preity penned a lengthy post, sharing how she is trying to maintain a balance between her work life and "mommy" duties.

"Walking towards the weekend. The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties which include - waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping and picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed," she wrote.

"I was so excited about our solo time together cuz I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids before I'm off to another shoot. Although this time together has been so rewarding, and so full of love, it's also been very stressful," she added.

Preity also gave a shout out to all moms and dads out there.

" I've hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them. This made me realize how much work and sacrifice all parents put in for their children especially single mothers and fathers. A big shout out to all the Single Moms & dads out there I just want to say - What a GREAT JOB you guys are doing ! Loads of love always," she concluded.

On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus.'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of 'Lahore 1947' in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

