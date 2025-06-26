"What a night!": Kajol shares pictures from screening of her upcoming film 'MAA'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Actor Kajol treated her fans with a glimpse of the special screening of her upcoming film 'MAA'.

On Thursday, Kajol shared pictures from the screening on Instagram featuring her husband and actor Ajay Devgn, her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, son Yug, mother-in-law Veena Devgn, nephew Aaman Devgn and sister-in-law Neelam Devgn.

Actor Renuka Shahane also attended the screening night.

"Wrapped in love, laughter, and maa ki blessings......both on screen and off. What a night! #MaaTheFilm #onedaytogo," she captioned.

Netizens reacted to the post, showering the film with best wishes in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Many many congratulations. The movie is going to be setting wavessssss!!"

Another fan commented, "Best wishes."

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Maa' marks Kajol's return to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. Her last theatrical release was 'Salaam Venky'.

Excited about the film, Kajol said, "I am very excited. My film is releasing in theatres after a long time and I am extremely happy about it..Every actor has to reinvent himself/herself with time. I had never thought I would do a horror film, but here we are. I am extremely proud of this film. The script is quite good. I am a big mythological buff. I love our Indian mythology. We have so many stories. So, I think it was one of my favourite stories."

"I am very grateful that I have done this film. I think we have made a very good film. Now audience will tell....But, Maa ki kasam, humne achi film banai hai," Kajol laughed.

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, Maa is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. It will hit the theatres on June 27.

