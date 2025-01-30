“What a Rare and Precious Blessing,” Says Renée Zellweger’s While Sharing a Screen With Hugh Grant on Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renee Zellweger is back playing the iconic Bridget Jones in the new film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. The film is backed by Universal Pictures and will have the original leads reprising their characters once again. Renée Zellweger plays Bridget, Colin Firth is back as the late Mark Darcy, and Hugh Grant is returning as the charismatic Daniel Cleaver. . The film reunites the iconic cast, featuring Renée Zellweger as Bridget, Colin Firth as the late Mark Darcy, and Hugh Grant returning as the charismatic Daniel Cleaver. Adding fresh excitement, Leo Woodall joins the ensemble as Roxster, a handsome park ranger. The movie pledges to capture the quintessential blend of humor, heartbreak, and charm that has made the series a worldwide phenomenon.

The film focuses on Bridget's transformative journey, marked by unexpected challenges and profound loss. She navigates the intricate landscape of single motherhood, raising her two young children, Billy and Mabel, four years after her husband's tragic death during a humanitarian mission in Sudan. Balancing work, home life, and romantic prospects while enduring the scrutiny of seemingly perfect school mothers, Bridget finds comfort in her loyal friends and the surprising reappearance of her former lover, Daniel Cleaver. Swinging between past grief and future hope, her story radiates her trademark humor, vulnerability, and irresistible charm. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy emerges as a poignant narrative of resilience, companionship, and the remarkable courage required to embrace love and second chances.

While Renee Zellweger opens up about her experience of working with Hugh Grant and how playing these characters together over two decades has been as unusual as it has been enjoyable, she says, “What a rare and precious blessing to get to share these experiences together and to bring these characters and these stories to life,” She further adds, “Hugh and I have found that these stories have meaning for other people in a significant way. That’s a cool, very rare, thing to share.”