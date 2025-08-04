"What a spell": SS Rajamouli gives shout out to "Siraj Miya" for helping India clinch England victory

London [UK], August 4 : Pacer Mohammed Siraj garnered a shout-out from his fellow Hyderabadi and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli over his amazing spell on the final day of the gruelling five-match series at The Oval.

In a tweet on X, Rajamouli hailed Team India's efforts, writing, "SIRAJ MIYAA... What a spell!!! Prasidh's double blow!!! India fights back at The Oval!!! Test cricket... nothing comes close. Team India."

https://x.com/ssrajamouli/status/1952389871202615307

Siraj sealed his status as one of India's premier bowlers in overseas conditions, bowling an inspirational spell in tandem with Prasidh Krishna, which saw England collapse from 317/4 to 367 all out.

When India stood in dire need of a wicket on the final day of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy series, Siraj rose to the challenge and struck the decisive blow and even elongated his spells for a smoother rotation. In the absence of the world's best Jasprit Bumrah, who was restricted to three Tests, the 31-year-old took the responsibility of being the leader of the pacers pack.

On the final day of the fifth Test, England stood 35 runs shy of gunning down the 374-run target and clinching a 3-1 series win with four wickets in hand. Siraj's relentless spells, with sharp nipping deliveries, served as the beacon of India's six-run victory at The Oval for ages.

The success that Siraj "deserved" left Brook and England "devastated" after settling for a 2-2 draw.

