"What a wow, 20 kg down": Sonam Kapoor flaunts weight loss in her mirror selfie

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Actor Sonam Kapoor is attempting to strike the ideal balance between her personal and professional lives. She continues to inspire new mothers on how to reduce weight after pregnancy and maintain a fit and toned body. The gorgeous actor has again impressed her admirers by showing her weight loss in a mirror selfie.

Kapoor posted a short video of herself posing in front of the mirror in her bedroom on Instagram stories. The actress looked amazing in an all-black athleisure ensemble. She flaunted her lovely curves and toned body. Sonam captioned the video with, "What a wow..20 kgs down..6 more to go."

The actress frequently shares her stunning photos and talks about maintaining a flawless body, and she has never shied away from talking about her experience post-pregnancy.

Earlier, she shared a beautiful picture in lehenga and wrote, "It's taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing."

Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy Vayu in August 2022. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.- Sonam and Anand"

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well, one of them being 'Battle for Bittora.' The details of the other project are being kept under wraps currently.

