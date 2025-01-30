"What a year it has been": Richa Chadha drops her first Instagram post of 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 : Richa Chadha had a memorable 2024, from starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' to producing 'Girls Will Be Girls' and welcoming her daughter, Zuneyra, in July.

The actress on Thursday took to her Instagram to share her first post of 2025 while reflecting on her journey as she shared a series of pictures.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a note on achieving her long-time dream of working with Bhansali. Richa recalled an old journal from 2011, where she had written about wanting to convince the filmmaker to cast her. In Heeramandi, she played Lajjo, a role that fulfilled that wish.

She wrote, "This is my first post of 2025. I was journaling yesterday (yes, I was using the same one that I used in 2011, a year before the release of Gangs of Wasseypur that put me on the map), and you can see, one of my dreams...articulated in the list. To 'convince Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast me."

She added, "What a year it has been, from being able to perform Lajjo with the maestro and check that off the list of dreams...then birthing a beautiful daughter and our first film as producers! @girlswillbegirls_themovie!!! Stoked that I have been nominated, but never in a million years did I imagine that our lil indie would be nominated alongside, me as an actor...this means our film has transcended the (not real) shackles of "arthouse" and made it to @IIFA nominations! For that, I must thank @primevideoin."

She thanked her husband, actor Ali Fazal, and her team while celebrating the achievements of the past year. Richa ended her post with a sweet mention of her daughter, calling her the "fruit of my loins" and Ali the "apple of my eye."

"Thank you, @iifa @bhansaliproductions. Congratulations #ShuchiTalati, she's not on Instagram, guys. Congrats, @preetiwooman, upwards and onwards! So proud of you! Second last video fruit of my loins, last image my heart and the apple of my eye!!! @alifazal9. Keep on dreamin', cuz dreams come true. #richachadha #keepondreaming #BhansaliMusic #GirlsWillBeGirls," she concluded.

Richa Chadha was last seen in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which received praise for its performances and storytelling.

