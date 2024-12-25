"What about the Ernie Johnson biopic", Timothee Chalamet picks 'Inside the NBA' host as an ideal next role

Washington [USA], December 25 : Timothee Chalamet who is playing the role of singer Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown' expressed his desire to play the role of Ernie Johnsonhost of 'Inside the NBA', in his biopic if ever made.

According to the report of Deadline, when Timothee was asked on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up who would he like to play if he were to do another biopic, the 'Dune' actor didn't choose a renowned figure but chose a guy who is not even close to his age.

"What about the Ernie Johnson biopic, the host of Inside the NBA?"

Johnson is the 68-year-old longtime host of TNT's Emmy-winning talker. Known more for his colourful bow ties and gentle demeanour than his cool factor, Johnson is nevertheless a very thoughtful choice, whether Chalamet was serious about it or not.

After Chalamet revealed his pick, Morning Mash Up host Ryan Sampson endorsed it.

"I like that," Sampson replied.

"It's out in the universe now," the show's Nicole Ryan added.

"You never know, he might already have a short list of people that I'm not on," Chalamet responded modestly.

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith refer to the six-time Emmy winner and Sports Broadcasting Hall-of-Famer, Ernie Johnson as "The Godfather" on Inside the NBA.

Johnson's career has covered everything from working at the FIFA World Cup to presenting TNT's NFL and Wimbledon coverage, as well as providing play-by-play for the Olympics, MLB, and PGA golf.

Johnson along with his wife Cheryl, adopted four children, including Michael, who came from a Romanian orphanage. Michael was mildly autistic and was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

He died at the age of 33, but not before his contagious slogan, "I love you, too," which Michael shared with everyone he encountered, had "impacted more people than I could ever hope to," according to his father.

Earlier, the actor Timothee Chalamet shared that in the initial years of his career, he was looking at working in action movies such as 'Maze Runner' and 'Divergent', however, he couldn't get one due to his body type, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"I would always get the same feedback, 'Oh, you don't have the right body,'" Chalamet recalled.

"I had an agent call me once and say, 'I'm tired of getting the same feedback. We're gonna stop submitting you for these bigger projects because you're not putting on weight.' I was trying to put on weight. I couldn't! I basically couldn't. My metabolism or whatever the fuck couldn't do it," he added.

Thus 'Dune: Part Two' star worked in more indie projects, including 'Call Me By Your Name', Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy and Little Women.

