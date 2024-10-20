"What all I'm going through...": Salman Khan opens up about returning to 'Bigg Boss 18' after Baba Siddique's death

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India, October 20 : Salman Khan made a return to Bigg Boss 18 just days after the demise of his close friend and NCP leader, Baba Siddique.

In the latest episode, the actor admitted he didn't want to be back on the show, but his work commitments brought him there.

The superstar shared that he didn't feel like meeting anyone, given the difficult situation he was going through.

During the episode, Salman had a conversation with contestant Shilpa Shirodkar, who had been upset and stopped eating after a disagreement with fellow contestant Avinash Mishra.

Shilpa became emotional, and Salman tried to give her advice. He asked how she would feel if her daughter expressed anger by refusing to eat. Shilpa explained that her frustration was with Avinash's behavior, not the food.

Salman then advised her, "Feeling se koi rishta aapka iss ghar mein hona hi nahi chahiye," (feelings should not play a role in the game. )

Opening up about his own emotions, the actor shared, "Aaj ki meri yeh feeling hai ki mujhe yahan aana hi nahi chahiye tha. But yeh ek commitment hai, isliye main yahan pe aaya hoon" (Today, I feel like I shouldn't have come here, but it's a commitment, so I came).

He also spoke about dealing with a lot in his life and found it hard to handle the situation on the show.

"What all I'm going through in my life, and I have to come and handle this," the actor shared.

Meanwhile, the security has been tightened at the residence of the Bollywood star after fresh death threats received demanding an extortion payment of Rs 5 crore.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the October 12 murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

