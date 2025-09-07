What did Zaheer Iqbal do that left wife Sonakshi Sinha shocked? Find out

Mumbai, Sep 7 Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never fail to entertain the netizens with their fun banter on social media. In another example of their comrade, Zaheer did something that left his better half shocked to the core.

Sonakshi posted a clip on her Instagram, which opened with Zaheer issuing a warning that his prank might go either way, "Either she is going to find this dam funny or she is going to kill me."

Showing the egg he is holding in his hand, Zaheer suddenly says to Sonaskhi, who is standing on the balcony, "Soks (Sonakshi) take fast"

and throws the eggs towards her. Unable to react in time, Sonakshi drops the egg, saying, "What the hell?".

As Sonakshi uploaded the video on her IG with the caption, "Zaheer rocked… Sona Shocked", Zaheer reacted in the comment section saying, "U gotta think fast baby...@aslisona."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years, keeping their relationship private for a long time.

On Tuesday, Sonakshi called out the brand websites for using her photographs without her permission or even knowledge.

Calling this an unacceptable practice, Sonakshi penned an angry note on the stories section of her Instagram.

She wrote: "As someone who shops online often, I couldn't help but notice my images popping up on several brand websites- without usage rights or even a courtesy request for permission. How is that acceptable? When an artist wears your outfits or jewelry, a post is made giving your brand due credit, but featuring those same images on your official website? That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?".

Sonakshi even threatened to call out the brand website if they do not take down her pics.

The 'Dahaad' actress added: "Basically, what i'm saying is pull down my images before i start calling you out, or let me know where i can send my invoice....your call", along with four laughing with tears emojis.

