"What I would do without you": Raveena Tandon wishes Arbaaz Khan's wife Shura Khan on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 : Actor Raveena Tandon wished actor-producer Arbaaz Khan's wife and make-up artist Shura on her birthday with a special post.

Raveena took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and Shura along with a note.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2PhfKnRCTT/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happppy happppy Birthday dear @sshurakhan ! What I would do without you . Wishing you all the success and love always , may this year and the next bring you all that you desire.. #TeamRT always."

Arbaaz and Shura got married in an intimate nikah ceremony on December 24 at the latter's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, Arbaaz took to Instagram and announced his sacred union with Shura via a heartfelt Instagram post.

"In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on![?] Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!," he wrote.

The ceremony happened in the presence of close friends and family members.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena will be seen in an interesting avatar in a web series titled 'Karmma Calling'.

'Karmma Calling' is the Indian adaptation of ABC series 'Revenge'. In the series, Raveena plays the role of Indrani Kothari, the reigning queen of society in Alibaug, a rich world of glitz, glamor, deceit and betrayal. Ruchi Narain has directed it.

'Karmma Calling' will stream from January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. This project will mark Raveena's second series on OTT. She made her digital debut in 2021 with 'Aranyak'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor