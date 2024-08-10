What is Amitabh Bachchan doing at 3.30 am

Mumbai, Aug 10 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is soaking in the success of his recently released epic science fiction dystopian film 'Kalki 2898 AD', still has the energy and zest of a 20 year old.

The senior actor finished his work in the wee hours and returned to home, and still managed to post about it on social media before he hit the bed.

Big B took to his Instagram on Saturday, and shared a picture of himself in which he could be seen pointing away from the camera and smiling. He donned a bomber jacket with a paisley design and a pair of black pants.

He wrote in the caption, "Back from work .. now .. it's 3.30 am .. time to rest."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in 'Vettaiyan' which marks his Tamil debut at the age of 81. He will be seen in the film alongside Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth with whom he has collaborated after 33 years. Earlier, it was tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 170'.

Big B and Thalaivar last worked together in the Hindi film 'Hum', directed by Mukul Anand, and released in 1991.

'Hum' was a massive rage in the 1990s and a huge success. The film also starred Govinda, Anupam Kher, Kimi Katkar, Deepa Sahi, Shilpa Shirodkar, Danny Denzongpa, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. It is also remembered for its song 'Jumma Chumma De De'.

Big B, whose career spans close to six decades in Indian cinema, has given successive blockbusters during the peak of his career after he took away the stardom from Rajesh Khanna.

The actor, however, witnessed a slump in the 1990s when his production company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited (ABCL) went into debt.

He bounced back with the quiz-based reality television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and solidified his stardom as he reached every Indian household through the medium of television. The actor currently hosts the 16th season of 'KBC'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor