What Is Indian Chic Dress Code? All You Need to Know About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding Day Dress Code

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently immersed in the festivities of their second pre-wedding celebration aboard an Italian Cruise. Notable figures such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor are among the esteemed guests partaking in the opulent affair. Recently, amidst the revelry, the Ambani family has unveiled the majestic venue for the forthcoming nuptials scheduled for July 12th, the Grand Jio World Center.

Furthermore, they have disclosed the dress codes for the various events surrounding the wedding. The wedding ceremony on July 12th calls for traditional attire, while the following day, July 13th, marked as the Shubh Aashirwad day, requires Indian Formal wear. Lastly, the reception slated for July 14th will observe an Indian Chic dress code, promising a blend of elegance and cultural flair.

What is Indian Chic dress code

Indian Chic Fashion Style represents a harmonious fusion of traditional Indian essence and contemporary fashion sensibilities. It embodies a delightful blend of vibrant hues, intricate patterns, and a harmonious mix of classic Indian attire like sarees, kurtas, and dhoti pants with Western staples such as jeans, shirts, and tops. This style celebrates the opulence of Indian culture while embracing modern trends, resulting in captivating ensembles that exude elegance and panache. It encourages experimentation with diverse clothing combinations, accessories, and jewelry to craft chic and refined looks that showcase a seamless integration of tradition and innovation in Indian fashion.

Anant Ambani and Radhika's wedding is set to take place in Mumbai on the 12th of July at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC. The ceremony will be conducted following the traditional Hindu Vedic rituals, adding a touch of cultural richness to the celebration.