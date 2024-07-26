What is Meenakshi Seshadri up to in the secret mysterious garden of Dallas?

Mumbai, July 26 The heartthrob of the 90s, Meenakshi Seshadri, has shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot at the "most surprising rail bridge" in Dallas, Texas, US.

The actress described wandering among the trees and graffiti art, feeling as though she was in a world apart, leaving the city far behind.

Meenakshi, who is known for her films like 'Damini' and 'Shahenshah', took to her Instagram and posted a reel video featuring a montage of her photos.

In the video, the actress is seen wearing an off-shoulder black schiffli top paired with blue flared denim.

She opted for minimal makeup and left her hair open, completing the look with black heels.

Meenakshi captioned the post: "A secret mysterious hidden garden with abrupt splashes and dashes of graffiti. The most surprising rail bridge far away from the eyes of the world. One of the best-kept secrets of Dallas. I felt like a fairy running wild in the woods, enjoying nature at its brilliant best. Wandering among those trees and graffiti art, I felt like I was in a world apart, leaving the city far behind."

"It was like reliving all those childhood storybooks. I had read where the characters in the story would explore, adventurous trails and paths removed from the human eye. I will cherish and remember that shoot," she added.

On the professional front, Meenakshi made her debut with the 1983 film 'Painter Babu', produced by Manoj Kumar.

The film featured Rajiv Goswami in the lead.

Her second film, 'Hero', a romantic action drama directed by Subhash Ghai, was an instant blockbuster and catapulted her to stardom.

The movie marked Jackie Shroff's debut in a lead role.

The actress has also starred in movies like '‘Allah Rakha’, ‘Dacait’, ‘Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati’, ‘Toofan’, ‘Teri Payal Mere Geet’, and ‘Ghar Parivar’, among many others.

