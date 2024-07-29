What is on Siddhant Chaturvedi’s menu while reading?

Mumbai, July 29 Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was recently seen in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye hum Kahan’, has shared what he likes to eat while rummaging through the pages during his reading time.

The actor recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture in which one can see a plate of fruit bowl.

The picture shows two books in the frame, Sid’s cell phone, a coffee mug and a fruit bowl that has oats, dragon fruit and a mixture of nuts.

The other unread book in the frame is titled, ‘Why choose this book?”

Earlier, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the Bihari delicacy Litti Chokha. His brass thali also showed raw onions, green chillies and chutney in the condiments. The actor used the superhit track, ‘Aye Raja Ji’ to lend an authentic touch to the frame.

The song is sung by the superstar of Bihari cinema, Manoj Tiwari, and belongs to the cult streaming series ‘Panchayat’.

On the work front, Sid will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Dhadak 2’ opposite ‘Animal’ star Triptii Dimri. The film's official announcement was made on 27 May 2024, introducing the characters of Dimri and Chaturvedi in a musical teaser. The film is touted to be a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Dhadak’ which marked the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

‘Dhadak’ was the Hindi adaptation of the blockbuster Marathi movie ‘Sairat’ directed by Nagraj Manjule.

