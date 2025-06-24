What Is Trigeminal Neuralgia? Salman Khan Talks About Rare Nerve Disorder He’s Battling with

Bollywood's Bhai Jan aka Salman Khan is said to be one of the fittest actor in industry. Many people consider him as an role model when it comes to workout and health. However, recently Salman revealed that he is going through a disease and he is suffering that from 2011. In Kapil Sharma Show Salman Khan revealed that he is suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia disease and in 2011 during the shoot of Partner first time he notice the problem. After that, he went to America and underwent surgery within a few months and recovered from this disease.

What exactly is Trigeminal Neuralgia?

There is a trigeminal nerve that transmits signals from our face to the brain. This disease is related to this nerve. In the beginning, in this disease, if you get a slight blow to any part of your face or even a slight touch, you feel severe pain like an electric shock. You never know when you will experience this pain while doing any activity like brushing, wiping your face, applying makeup, or chewing. This pain feels like an attack and sometimes lasts for a few minutes and sometimes for a few days. Initially, this pain occurs rarely, but later it increases and becomes frequent.

Who is more prone to trigeminal neuralgia?

It is generally found that the incidence of this disease is higher in people over fifty. Also, this problem is most common in the cheeks, lips, teeth, and jaw. The symptoms of this disease are that initially it hurts very slightly, it hurts for a few seconds and then everything becomes normal again. Some people even experience this pain while laughing, crying, washing their face, or touching their face. Even a slight blow to the face hurts. Due to the intense pain, people sometimes think of killing themselves in this disease. That is why it is also called suicide disease. But if you take the right medication, this disease is definitely curable.