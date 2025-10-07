What made Amitabh Bachchan get teary eyed on his birthday?

Mumbai, Oct 7 What made Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan get teary-eyed during the celebration of his 83rd birthday on the reality game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati 17?"

The teaser of the episode, graced by the father-son duo, Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, featured a throwback statement by Big B's late mother, Teji Bachchan, expressing just how proud she was of her son.

She was heard saying, "I am extremely lucky. Now, wherever I go, people give me a lot of affection and love because of my son, and a mother cannot feel more blessed than this."

This statement from his mother left Amitabh emotional, with tears visible in his eyes.

Another promo from the episode had Big B recalling his experience of working with Farhan in his 2004 directorial "Lakshya".

Another promo from the episode had Big B recalling his experience of working with Farhan in his 2004 directorial "Lakshya".

Sharing an incident, Amitabh said, “My experience of working with him on the film was…he came to my room at night and asked, ‘Amitabh uncle, are you having some problem?’. Hamein laga ki yeh ustaad hai jo hamein keh rahein hai ‘beta, acting aise hoti hai’ (I felt like I was an amateur, and this master was teaching me how to act).”

Later, Farhan asked Big B and his father, "What is that one quality you would want to steal from one another?”

To this, Javed sahab responded, “I have seen so many qualities in him, there is no one like him in the film industry.”

When Farhan questioned who among them was more popular amongst the ladies, Amitabh quickly pointed at Javed. However, Javed Sahab said, “What kind of a question is this? Yeh koi poochne wali baat hai? (Is it something to be asked?)” He also told Big B, “Don’t reveal everything.”

