What made Apara Mehta initially 'sceptical' about the supernatural fantasy genre

Mumbai, June 25 Senior actress Apara Mehta, who has recently joined the cast of 'Suhagan Chudail', shared that initially, she was a bit sceptical as she has never done a supernatural fantasy genre, along with insights into her character's appearance.

Known for her work in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Apara, who essays the role of Yogini Kapila in 'Suhagan Chudail', shared: "Initially, I was a bit sceptical since I have never done a supernatural fantasy genre before. However, having worked with the wonderful team and especially Nia Sharma, who is very dear to me, I knew this show was extraordinary, which convinced me to take it on."

Detailing her role, she added: "I am playing the role of Yogini, who will support Deeya in fighting against Nishigandha’s evil schemes. My look in this show is very different from anything I’ve done before, it is a grey attire in a salt and pepper look, a completely new appearance for me."

Calling 'Suhagan Chudail' a new experience with all the VFX and chroma shooting, Apara expressed hope that viewers would appreciate this new facet of her performance and continue to support her as they always have.

The show is currently gearing up for an electrifying wedding track, where Nishigandha (Nia Sharma) and Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) are set to tie the knot. Meanwhile, Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) will be seen trying her best to save Moksh from Nishigandha’s ill intentions of killing him as a sacrifice and gaining immortality.

The upcoming wedding promises to be a visual delight, with the characters adorned in stunning black and gold ensembles while Deeya dazzles in exquisite red wedding attire.

In a parallel storyline, Deeya uncovers Nishigandha's backstory and learns of her plans to sacrifice Moksh on their wedding night.

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

Apara is known for her work in shows like 'Saat Phere', 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', 'Qayamat Ki Raat', and 'Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai', among others.

