What to expect from David Letterman's interview with Adam Sandler?

Los Angeles [US], November 17 : Actor Adam Sandler will be seen in a fruitful discussion with David Letterman on his show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction".

The special episode will air on the streamer on December 1, as per Variety.

The two will discuss Sandler's journey from stand-up comedian to "Saturday Night Live" mainstay to global movie star.

Earlier this year, Sandler starred in the record-breaking streaming sequel "Happy Gilmore 2" and he appears opposite George Clooney and Laura Dern in Noah Baumbach's upcoming drama "Jay Kelly", which debuts on Netflix on December 5.

Letterman has known Sandler for decades, as the latter appeared on the former's late-night talk show several times over the years.

"My Next Guest" has aired 27 episodes across five seasons and three specials. On the program, Letterman has interviewed Barack Obama, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Dave Chappelle, Miley Cyrus, Caitlin Clark and Billie Eilish, as per Variety.

Letterman filmed the special episode with Sandler on September 29 at New York University. The interview was taped in front of a live audience of students, and Sandler was kept a surprise before the taping started.

