"What truly matters is how you hold your ground": SRK on insider vs outsider debate at WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared his thoughts on the ongoing "insider-outsider" debate in the film industry during a special panel at the WAVES 2023 summit.

During a session titled 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler,' moderated by filmmaker Karan Johar, SRK, who is often hailed as one of Bollywood's biggest stars despite having no film background, discussed what truly matters when trying to build a career in any field.

"I want to clarify something: terms like hunger, ambition, and hard work often get romanticised. People say, 'Main bahut bhookha tha, bahut mehnat ki,' but these are lofty words," he said during his chat with Karan Johar.

The actor went on to address the insider-outsider narrative, which, according to him, should not matter.

"I also have a problem with the distinction between insider and outsider. I think they're just not important. It's not important where you come from. What truly matters is how you hold your ground in the world you aspire to enter, be it business, politics, or acting," he added.

Reflecting on his journey in the industry, the 'Jawan' actor added, "When I came to the film industry, I believed this is my world and the industry embraced me with open arms."

Apart from this, SRK, also took a moment to express his admiration for Deepika Padukone and shared that he thinks the best role that the actress could play would be that of a mother to her newborn daughter, Dua.

"I have one more thing, which is very personal, so please excuse me if I'm stepping beyond boundaries, but I think the role she's going to play the best, inshallah, is that of a mother to Dua. I think she's really going to be a wonderful mother," he said.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was attended by several stars, including Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Hema Malini, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, WAVES 2025 will attract participants from over 90 countries, including more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

At WAVES 2025, India is hosting the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries, marking a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape. The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor