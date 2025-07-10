Whatever I Am Today Is Because of Him”: Sagar Bhatia’s Expresses Deep Gratitude to His Guru Gurdas Maan Sahab On Guru Purnima

On the auspicious of occasion of Guru Purnima, singer Sagar Bhatia poured his heart out in a moving tribute to his idol and guru the legendary Gurdas Maan. Sharing his journey of admiration and inspiration, Sagar expressed how deeply Gurdas Maan has shaped him as an artist, even without direct tutelage for many years. Known for blending traditional qawwali with a modern twist and carving a niche for himself in the music scene, Sagar spoke about the influence that has guided his artistic path. “For 15 years of my career, I considered him as my Guru only by looking at him. His name is Gurdas Mansahib, the legend,” Sagar shared, talking to Hindustan Times.

Recalling how he learned from simply observing the iconic performer, he continued, “I have learnt everything from his performances, his aura, his stage presence. Today, if anyone likes my performance, then I am not even 2% of that person.” Despite never having formal lessons or personal interactions early on, Sagar explained how Gurdas Maan Ji’s artistry became his silent mentor: “I was not able to learn from him, sitting next to him. But when you consider someone as your Guru by heart, then the way he acts, the way he talks, the way he speaks, the way he performs, the way he sings—you can incorporate all of these things in yourself when you consider someone as your Guru by heart.”

An emotional highlight of his journey came after 15 years, when Sagar finally met his idol in person: “And then, after 15 years, when I was able to come close to him for the first time and hug him, I was thankful for the tears that were shed.” Expressing his deep gratitude, Sagar concluded, “Whatever I am able to do, I am able to do it only because of you. So, I would like to thank the legend, Gurdas Mansahib, from the bottom of my heart. Whatever I have become today, I have become because of you.”