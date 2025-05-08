"Whatever I have learned today, I owe it all to theatre": Nimrat Kaur reflects on her theatre roots and career milestones

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Actress Nimrat Kaur, known for her roles in films like 'Lunchbox' and the series 'Kull,' recently shared her journey and experiences with students at the Actor Prepares School in Mumbai.

During a conversation with ANI, Kaur opened up about her early days in theatre, her breakthrough roles, and what drives her passion for acting.

Kaur, who arrived in Mumbai in 2004 with dreams of making it big, initially found herself drawn to modelling and ad films. "I thought I would make a lot of money from modelling and get some experience in front of the camera," she said.

However, it didn't take long before she realised that acting required much more than just reading lines.

"I started with music videos, then moved on to ads. But soon enough, I understood that acting is a completely different ball game. Playing a character, feeling it, and embodying itthat's what I wanted to learn," Kaur said.

Her exposure to theatre came when she began attending plays around Mumbai, which led her to pursue a more structured path in acting.

Kaur's first big break in theatre came with Thespo, a youth theatre forum, where she won the Best Actress award. She went on to perform in numerous plays at renowned venues like Prithvi Theatre, NCPA Experimental, and more.

Kaur's theatre journey took her to cities across India, including Calcutta, Pune, Delhi, and Bangalore.

"Whatever I have learned today, I owe it all to theatre," she said, emphasising how those early experiences shaped her as an artist.

One of the pivotal moments in Kaur's career came with her breakthrough role in 'The Lunchbox' (2013), where she played the leading lady opposite Irrfan Khan.

Reflecting on how she landed the role, she credited the late casting director Seher Latif, who believed in her potential.

"I was doing plays when Seher Latif showed some of my performances to Ritesh Batra, the director of The Lunchbox. I didn't even have to audition for it," Kaur recalled with gratitude.

She described getting the role as a "blessing" and a turning point in her career.

"The way The Lunchbox came to me felt like destiny. It was such a big gift. I feel like God had a hand in this," she added, still in awe of the life-changing opportunity that came her way.

Currently, Kaur is earning praise for her role as Rani Indrani Rai Singh in the period drama series 'Kull', which was recently released on Jio Hotstar.

The series explores the dynamics of a royal family, and Kaur's character is filled with emotional depth and complexity.

"Rani Indrani is a princess on the outside, but inside, she's struggling with complicated family relationships, especially with her younger brother," she said.

The role includes a hauntingly poignant moment where Kaur's character sings a Rajasthani folk lullaby, a scene that Kaur describes as "painful and haunting."

"It's a lullaby she used to sing to her younger brother as a child. It's a deep part of the character, and it's woven into the show in a very emotional way," Kaur shared.

When asked about the best compliment she has ever received, Kaur shared, "My mother called me after watching the show. She was completely stunned by my performance and said, 'I couldn't believe this could happen.' Her words meant the world to me."

She further mentioned that the positive feedback from audiences has been overwhelming, especially in the series' intense climax.

"People have been coming up to me, almost shocked by the depth of the character. That's the kind of response you hope for as an actor," she said.

Nimrat Kaur's recent visit to Actor Prepares, the acting school led by Anupam Kher, was an emotional experience for the actress.

"I feel so good to be here. When I arrived in Mumbai, I had the same dreams and hopes as these students," she said.

She expressed admiration for the students' commitment and enthusiasm, especially their hard work on a two-and-a-half-hour play that they had created themselves.

"These kids are so lucky. They have such a great environment to learn in, and I'm happy to share my experiences with them," Kaur shared.

The 'Airlift' actress, who often travels to clear her mind, acknowledged how her early days in the city reminded her of her own struggles.

She recalled how, as a newcomer, she felt both excited and uncertain, much like the students at the school.

"It's heartwarming to see these young faces, full of dreams. It reminds me of when I was starting out," she reflected.

Outside her professional life, Kaur finds peace and rejuvenation in the mountains. She recently trekked through the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary in Kumaon, celebrating her birthday amidst nature.

"I have a sense of belonging in the mountains. I went to Jageshwar Dham with my family on my birthday. The mountains give me peace, and I feel connected to them," Kaur shared.

Raised in an army family, Kaur attributes much of her inner strength and resilience to the lessons learned from her late father, who was a martyr. "My father's influence on me is immense. His values, and my mother's nurturing, have shaped who I am today," she shared.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in 'Kull' and 'Sky Force' alongside Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan.

