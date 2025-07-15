What's Brewing? Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri Sizzle on the Dance Floor in a Viral Video!

Hrithik Roshan and Triptii Dimri are on a roll! Both beloved actors are gearing up for the theatrical release of their upcoming films, War 2 and Dhadak 2, respectively. Ahead of the same, Hrithik and Triptii have ignited curiosity among the audience after a viral video showcased them setting the dance floor on fire! As soon as the video was unveiled, it left the fans in a frenzy, who are waiting with bated breath to know what the team-up is about!

In addition to giving a peek into their electrifying moves, the viral video also exudes crackling chemistry between them, indicating that the two might surely set the screens on fire if and when they collaborate for a big-screen project! Meanwhile, Hrithik and Triptii are seen sporting street-style casual wear, hinting that the get-up might be to shoot a free-form dance video. Since not much is known about the insights, it could also be a big-screen collaboration. As Triptii has an interesting lineup of upcoming projects, her collaboration with Hrithik Roshan could be another exciting addition to her growing body of work.

While Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of War 2 on 14th August, Triptii Dimri is set for the release of Dhadak 2 on 1st August. Sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time, Triptii will be seen in a film that highlights themes of love, identity and casteism. In addition to Dhadak 2, Triptii also has Spirit, Arjun Ustara, Animal Park, and an untitled film with director Imtiaz Ali in the pipeline.

With an impressive lineup of upcoming spectacles, Triptii Dimri has proven to be one of the most in-demand actresses of today's time and it would be safe to say that she has no plans of slowing down!