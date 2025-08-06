What’s Cooking Between Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar? Sister-Duo Teases Audiences About an Exciting Team-up

Sisters Bhumi Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar attracted attention by giving a peek into their sisterly chat! The ‘Badhaai Do’ actress shared a video on her social media, displaying her chat with her sister about an exciting collaboration. Though the two haven’t spilt the beans about what’s cooking, their conversation indicates an idea that works up to “solve a problem.”

Sharing the video on her socials, Bhumi captioned the post that read, “Two sisters, one vision 💙 flowing soon :)” Known for championing environmental awareness and advocating for sustainability, is Bhumi broadening her footprint with an exciting venture? Only time will tell! After Bhumi dropped the hint, the audiences are keen to know what’s the big reveal!