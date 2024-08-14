'Whatta a beauty, thank you for the purity': Ayushmann Khurrana praises romantic drama film 'Laila Majnu'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : 'Laila Majnu', which has been re-released in theatres and is creating history at the Box Office. The movie is garnering praise from the audience. Now, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has praised the romantic drama.

On Wednesday, Ayushmann shared a poster and song 'Hafiz Hafiz' of the film 'Laila Majnu' on Instagram Story and said that he is 'Obsessed' with the music and film too.

He wrote, "Was always obsessed with the soundtrack, but now I am obsessed with the film too. Whatta beauty, Thank you for the purity."

"Dost kehte rah gaye, pata nahi yeh film kaise miss ho gayi", Ayushmann concluded.

The story revolves around Qais and Laila, two Kashmiri lovers who are unable to reconcile because of the hostility from their families. But destiny steps in, and Laila marries another man as Qais travels to London.

Laila Majnu stars Avinash Tiwary and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is directed by Sajid Ali.

Earlier, the movie didn't get much of a positive response from the audience but the soundtrack of the movie was a massive hit and got a few awards as well.

The background music was produced by Hitesh Sonik. Mohammad Muneem, Mehmood Gaami, and Irshad Kamil wrote the lyrics.

The songs were composed by Niladri Kumar, Joi Barua, and Alif. Niladri Kumar won the upcoming Music Composer of The Year at the Mirchi Music Awards in 2019 and in the same year, he also won the Rd Burman Award For Upcoming Talent in Film Music at the 64th Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the coming months.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor