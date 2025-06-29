When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about father Big B’s WhatsApp habits

Mumbai, June 29 Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, once shared how his father, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is not very well versed with the technological advancement in telecommunications.

A resurfaced video from one of Kapil Sharma’s sketch comedy shows, features the actor narrating an incident when his mother Jaya Bachchan boarded a flight from the USA, and texted on the family WhatsApp group, and Big B responded after a while.

The actor said, “We had posted on Whatsapp for mom and daddy that, ‘We are making a family group. You can discuss whatever you want to discuss there’. So, mom was in California. She got on the flight and before getting on the flight she wrote, ‘boarded the flight’. Then she said, ‘landed’. She had landed, she had had dinner, she had gone to sleep when my father responded, ‘Oh, have a safe flight’. So, I wrote to him that, ‘Dad, she had landed, she had had dinner, she had gone to sleep. You can't respond after so long. You have to do it on time’”.

He further mentioned, “My dad is great. He never picks up the phone. Okay. If I ever want to talk to him on the phone, he says, ‘Send me an SMS that I am going to call you’. Then what's the point of calling? He doesn't pick up anybody's phone. His phone is on silent. He gets thousands of calls. His thing is, ‘Send me a message that I am going to call you’. But for WhatsApp, I will have to send a message that I am sending a message on WhatsApp”.

Earlier, the actor visited Bhopal as a part of promotions for his upcoming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’. The team gathered at the lake, where they released floating diyas that illuminated the film’s title, a moving tribute to the city and its spirit.

