When actor Manikandan thought of quitting the film industry!

Chennai, Jan 23 Actor Manikandan, who is one of the most successful stars in the Tamil film industry today, has now disclosed about a time when he thought of quitting the film industry because of the going getting tough.

.The actor, who will next be seen in the comedy drama ‘Kudumbasthan’ which hits screens on Friday, in an interview to a YouTube channel, said, “One day, everything that I was working on as a dubbing artiste got shut down. I got very worried about what I would do for my income.”

Stating that he approached a friend in the IT sector for a job, the actor said, “I told my friend, ‘I thought cinema would save me. I am finding it extremely difficult to leave it and move on. But after this, the situation here has got so difficult that it is better that I move on. I need to take up some stable job to steer my family ashore and then come back.’”

Recalling that his friend tried to reason with him not to arrive at that decision, Manikandan said that he left with almost tears in his eyes.

“I took a bus back home and slept that night. The next morning, when I opened my eyes, I found three missed calls from director Nalan Kumarasamy. When I called him, he asked me to come to his office, where he gave me the script of ‘Kaadhalum Kadandhu Pogum to read. There was a driver character called Murali in it. He asked me about the character and asked me if I would be willing to do it,” said Manikandan.

“I said yes to acting but told him I did not know to drive a car. He replied, ‘That is your problem boss! You need to learn it.’ I ran back to the friend in the IT sector and asked him to enroll me in a driving school as I did not have a penny in my pocket. He enrolled me and I learnt driving in 10 days and did that role. There has been no looking back as an actor after that,” said Manikandan.

