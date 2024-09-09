When Amitabh Bachchan exposed 'ziddi' Sharmila Tagore

Mumbai, Sep 9 An old video of veteran Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore is making rounds on social media. The clip is from the iconic quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by Big B and shows the Bollywood megastar heaping praise on Sharmila Tagore by calling her an actress so much ahead of her time, yet stubborn.

The video shows Sharmila Tagore along with her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan on the 'hot seat', as Big B recollects his working experience with the veteran actress, and how she was "brutally honest". He said that Sharmila Tagore used to be very clear on her stand if she felt a scene could be done differently. She used to put her point strongly in front of the directors.

In the video, Big B can be seen telling Sara, "I have worked with her in many films. And I'm not saying this just because she is sitting here with us but, if she doesn't like a dialogue or a scene, she tells her opinion with brutal honesty."

The veteran actor then recollected how Sharmila Tagore used to tell directors, "What you're asking me to do, I won't do it, if I don't feel it's right".

Big B further shared, "I have seen many directors telling her, 'How can you do this?' It was ultimately done as per what she suggested. When we used to see the final output, we used to feel that what she was saying was indeed right."

To this, Sharmila Tagore said, "But, I realised later that it wasn't always right on my part to do that. Director is the boss."

Big B and Sharmila Tagore have worked together in films like 'Chupke Chupke', 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard', 'Besharam', 'Viruddh' and 'Faraar'.

Big B concluded by saying, "She was brutally honest, and ahead of her time".

