When Anil Kapoor prophesied the evolution of 'heroine' in Hindi cinema

Mumbai, Sep 22 Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who recently hosted the third season of reality streaming show 'Bigg Boss OTT', has always been far-sighted.

Recently, an old clip of the actor talking about the evolution of a hero or a heroine in cinema, has resurfaced on social media.

Looking at the picture quality, the noise and grains in the frame and the decor, the video seems to be from the mid 1990s.

In the video, the actor said, "Today, you can become a heroine. You don't have to sing songs to be a heroine. Who is a hero? Anyone can be a hero today. Anybody in Kargil can be a hero or his wife, who is a housewife can be a heroine. Anybody, who is reasonably good looking, can be a heroine."

He further mentioned, "It depends on what a character does. It's not about singing songs, and running around trees, that's a very conventional thought from the 1960s and the 1970s. Today, we are moving towards the 21st century, these are the heroes today, the real characters. These are the kind of films the audience is going to appreciate, not those conventional heroes from the 1970s, those days are gone. You have to do something unconventional to be a hero today in films."

Anil's words have aged very well considering women-centric films are a genre in itself.

Be it the younger crop of talents like Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, or the seniors like Vidya Balan or Tabu are changing the landscape of Hindi cinema with their choice of stories and characters.

Today, women in cinema are taking to legacy forward and bringing forth a new dawn where characters portrayed by them have become the bedrock of the stories that they choose and work in.

