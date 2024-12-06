When Archana Puran Singh enquired about the ‘He’ in Rekha’s life

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma’, recollected her memories with veteran actress Rekha. She shared how she once enquired about the “He” in Rekha’s life and was treated with a rhetorical question by Rekha as the answer.

Rakha recently appeared on the latest episode of the show.

On Friday, Archana took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures featuring herself and Rekha. She also penned a long note in the caption, and encouraged every person from small towns to dream big, and chase excellence.

She wrote, “When I saw Rekhaji's Sawan Bhadon, I was a kid living in a small town with hardly a hope of ever visiting Bombay, and definitely no hope of ever meeting her personally !! Then years later I worked with her in ‘Ladai’ where she called me to her makeup room and advised me on makeup and how to put on fake eyelashes, a trend she was credited with having started in Bollywood”.

She further mentioned, “I have memories of us in a Filmcity lawn chatting about this and that, and when I questioned her about who this 'he' she was referring to was, she countered with a 'you don't know who HE is'? She is warm, she is irrepressible, she is a living legend, and it has been an absolute delight to know her and meet her each time!! Dreams do come true for small kids from small hometowns. Thank you, Rekhaji, for rocking the episode that night. Shall never forget the iconic live performance with @krushna30 that night”.

The actress was referring to the much-publicised affair of veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show also stars Sunil Grover and Rajiv Thakur. The season 2 of the show promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. While in the first episode, it featured Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, the upcoming episodes of the show are set to feature the T20 World Cup winners and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives.

The format of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is largely identical to that of Sharma's former shows ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’. The show streams on Netflix.

