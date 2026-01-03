When Big B spoke about his make-up artiste reporting to work despite the demise of his brother

Mumbai, Jan 3 Veteran Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who hosts the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, once spoke about his make-up artiste Deepak Sawant, and his dedication.

A recently resurfaced video of the Bollywood legend from ‘KBC’ shows the actor heaping praise on his make-up artiste. He said, “This is Deepak Sawant. He has been working with me for 50 years. And let me tell you one more thing. In 50 years, I have worked in at least 200 films. There was not a single day when he was not with me. Absolutely duty-bound. He will come on time, no matter what happens. Whether you are sick or whatever. Not a single day in 50 years when he is not with us. And there is a serious problem in saying one more thing, but let me say it”.

He further mentioned, “Three days ago, Deepak Sawant's brother died. And despite that, he has come to work. He did not have anyone to tell him to work today. This is integrity. This is commitment”.

Amitabh Bachchan had his breakthrough with ‘Zanjeer’, which established his image as the “angry young man” of the 1970s. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Bachchan delivered multiple commercially successful and influential films, including ‘Deewaar’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Don’ and ‘Trishul’. He suffered an injury during the filming of ‘Coolie’, which marked a significant turning point in his career and public life. His popularity declined in the late 1980s, followed by a brief stint in politics as a Member of Parliament from Allahabad. After financial setbacks in the 1990s, Bachchan returned to prominence with character-driven roles in films such as ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Black’, ‘Paa’, and ‘Pink’. He has won multiple National Film Awards and remains active in cinema and television, notably as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor