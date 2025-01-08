When Big B thought Arshad Warsi stepped on pedal for his drink

Mumbai, Jan 8 Actor Arshad Warsi, who was recently seen in ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’, once had a hilarious encounter with the veteran Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

An old video of the actor talking about meeting Big B at his house has resurfaced on social media, and it shows him talking about having a gathering at Big B’s house as the veteran megastar was the producer of his debut movie ‘Tere Mere Sapne’.

The actor shared how his impression was spoiled in front of Big B when he asked for a drink at the senior actor’s house.

He said in the video, “I was working on our first film, and Amitabh Bachchan was the producer of that film. People used to get shocked hearing his name. One day, he called us home for dinner. Chandrachur Singh, Mukul Dev and I were sitting there. Mr. Bachchan asked, ‘What will you have?’ Mukul Dev said, ‘I'll have sweet lime juice’. He then went to Rocky, ‘What will you have?’. He said, ‘Coke’. He came to me, and asked, ‘What will you have?’. I said, ‘I'll have single malt on the rocks’. He gave me a look. Mukul Dev had lemonade in his hand, Chandrachur Singh had a cola in his hand and I had whisky in my hand”.

He further mentioned, “Mr. Bachchan turned and went there. Cut, Chandrachur, Mukul Dev had a few sips, and my glass was empty in a jiffy. Mr. Bachchan turned around and came back. He looked at me. Then he said, ‘you need to go slow, my son’. I said, ‘Okay, sir’. This is how it happens. I didn't even have a sip. I thought he felt I was a drunkard”.

Meanwhile, Arshad will be next seen in ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ and ‘Jolly LLB 3’.

