When Boney Kapoor made daughter Janhvi pose like student with her painting

Mumbai, Nov 17 Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a heartwarming moment where her father Boney Kapoor made her pose like a student with her own painting.

On Sunday, the 'Dhadak' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her photos posing alongside the painting. For the caption, Janhvi wrote, “When papa makes u pose like a student with your paintings so he can forward it to his friend groups and try to hype ur very basic art skills.”

In the images, Janhvi is seen holding up her artwork. One painting shows the photo of goddess Lakshmi. The actress opts for a simple yet elegant look in light pink kurti with minimal makeup.

Reacting to the post, Ananya Panday wrote, “cute” alongside heart emojis. Manish Malhotra also dropped red heart emojis. One fan wrote, “So pretty.” Another said, “Beautiful pics.”

The 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' actress had earlier posted her beautiful photos in a saree and wrote, “Felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead.”

Of late, Janhvi, who is an avid social media user, has been dropping glimpses from her personal as well as professional front on social media.

In terms of work, Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s “Dhadak” opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film was a Hindi remake of the Marathi film “Sairat”. She was then seen in the anthology “Ghost Stories” by Zoya Akhtar.

Following that, Kapoor appeared in several notable films, including "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "Roohi", "Good Luck Jerry", "Mili", "Bawaal", "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi", and "Ulajh". In "Ulajh", she portrayed the role of an IFS officer, and the film was released on August 2.

The 27-year-old actress ventured into Telugu cinema with “Devara: Part 1” starring NTR Jr.

Janhvi will next be seen in the upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor