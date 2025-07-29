When Divita Juneja turned chef on sets of ‘Heer Express’

Mumbai, July 29 Actress Divita Juneja, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Heer Express’, turned the on-set chef during one of the days from the film’s schedule.

The actress recently spoke with IANS ahead of her film’s release, and shared that the film taught her the culinary art, as she had once made kheer for 70 people on the film’s set.

She told IANS, “This film taught me that if 10 people are hungry, how to feed them. And, we did a lot of experiments on the set. Umesh sir is really good at telling that story”.

Umesh Shukla, who has directed ‘Heer Express’, chipped in as he said, “Yes, it happened once, that we were shooting somewhere in the outskirts of London, around Seven Sisters. And, where our food truck, which did not come, the catering service was not there. It got stuck somewhere, for whatever reason. So, I asked Divita, let's feed everyone today, since we have learnt so much”.

“Of course, we helped her in chopping and everything. But, she was the one who added the spices. She also had the judgment of quantity, till then. So, we, I mean, 60-70 people's food, was cooked by Divita. And, there was a special dish in it as well, which we call, ‘Heer Ki Kheer’”.

Earlier, Umesh, who also directed ‘OMG – Oh My God’, had shared that he used to be a priest, and did pooja in people’s houses.

He earlier told IANS, “I come from such a Brahmin family, that till the time I graduated, I used to go to people's houses, and perform Satyanayan pooja, Lakshmi pooja, Nishadiya and other pooja. I used to get it done, myself, as a Brahmin. I used to go, in a dhoti and kurta, and get it done. So, our ritual was there”.

“And with regards to that, I used to ask a lot of questions to my father, and my grandfather, and in that, I used to see loopholes”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor