When Elizabeth Taylor revealed how she exacted revenge from producer for insulting her mother

Los Angeles, Jan 4 British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor once shared how she avenged the insult of her mother by a producer. The actress’ social media handler took to her Instagram recently, and shared a throwback video in which she recollected how she gave back to producer Louis B. Mayer, who insulted her mother.

In the video, she said, “If they want you bad enough, you can get your way. When I was 15, I left Louis B. Mayer's office in tears. He was being very rude to my mother. He was swearing at her, and she just had gone in to ask a very simple question, very innocent question, about some film that I was supposed to be doing and should I be taking dancing lessons or not. And he started swearing and foaming at the mouth. And I said, don't you dare speak to my mother that way”.

She further mentioned, “And he kept on, and he said, I got you and your daughter out of the gutter, which was hardly the case. And I said, ‘You and your studio can both go to hell’. And I never went back into that room. And it taught me a kind of cynical lesson at a very early age. If they want you bad enough, you can get your way”.

Elizabeth Taylor was one of classical Hollywood’s most prominent stars. She began acting as a child with ‘National Velvet’ and rose to fame in the 1950s through films such as ‘A Place in the Sun’ and ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’. She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress.

Elizabeth Taylor was also noted for her enduring box-office draw and contractual power during the studio era.

