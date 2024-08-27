When Gautham Rode contemplated separation from wife Pankhuri

Mumbai, Aug 27 Actor Gautham Rode has shared how during a major fight with his wife and actress Pankhuri Awasthy, he decided to part ways, saying you can't make connections very easily these days.

Gautham and Pankhuri appeared on the episode of 'Couple of Things', which is hosted by actress Amrita Rao and her husband and Radio Jockey Anmol Sood.

Amrita took to her Instagram account and shared a snippet of the episode, in which we can hear Gautham saying, "I think we had two-three major fights in 2.5 years. Tab ek hi baar esa soch rahe the ki nahi yar is it okay, ya apne apne ways par jaayen. Is it fine to work it out?"

Pankhuri replied to this, saying, "you were thinking not me."

Gautham said, "Yes I was thinking", to which Pankhuri commented: "For me it is like if you are in a relationship you make it work."

He further said: "Wo question aaya tha dimag me and we discussed also. Is it working?"

Anmol replied to Gautham and said: "Question aana bilkul galat nahi tha aapne jo socha wo bhi bilkul galat nahi hai. What kept u together in that situation?"

Gautham ended saying, "See wo bond milna bahut mushkil hota hai aaj kal. Finding connection it's not easy today."

Amrita captioned the video as: "Amazing Insights : #couplegoals 1. Pankhuri said - "When you are in a Relationship- then You Make It Work" 2. Gautam said : You Dont get that Bond so easily- Zindagi chali jati hai aur wo Bond nahi milta. Chahe jo tumhe poore dil se...milta hai wo mushkil se. Us haath ko Tum Thaam lo @rodegautam @pankhuri313 You have Given the 2 Biggest Love Lessons."

Gautham and Pankhuri had tied the knot on February 5, 2018 in Alwar. The couple have twins, a boy and a girl.

Gautham was last seen in the show 'Bhakarwadi', which premiered on Sony SAB.

On the other hand, Pankhuri had made her acting debut in 2014 with 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', essaying the role of Saima. She is best known for her portrayal of Razia Sultan in 'Razia Sultan' and Draupadi in 'Suryaputra Karn'.

She had played the role of Amala in 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka', Vedika in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', ASI Mira in 'Maddam Sir', and Kajal in 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq'.

The 33-year-old actress also appeared in the Bollywood movie 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles.

