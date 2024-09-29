"When God gives you work, you should do it everyday": Anupam Kher on working Sundays

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday gave fans a glimpse into his weekend routine while getting ready for a shoot.

During an Instagram live, the actor shared his thoughts on working Sundays, a question many of his fans often ask.

In the live session, Kher addressed the curiosity, saying, "While it is a Sunday for all of you, on a Sunday, I am working. And so I thought, let me, while I'm working, I must tell you all how do I get ready."

Explaining his commitment to work, he added, "So how can you work on a Sunday? A lot of people ask me. I always say that when God gives you work, you should do it every day. In my profession, we can work on any day. In any profession. I mean."

During the session, Kher also spoke about his upcoming film, 'The Signature', describing it as "a very important film", especially in the post-Covid era.

"The Signature is a very important film of our times, especially after Covid, after the pandemic. Someone has passed through the hospital. Someone has lost someone. Someone has lost a friend, a relative, a loved one. Someone has lost someone. And that is the story of a person whose wife goes to the hospital, unfortunately," the actor shared.

The Signature explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

The film follows Arvind (Anupam Kher), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip.

The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

