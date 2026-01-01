When Govinda’s mother panicked as he fell while boarding Mumbai’s crowded local train

Mumbai, Jan 1 Bollywood star Govinda, in a throwback interview with Lehren TV, spoke about his first-hand experience with the lifeline of Mumbai, the local train.

The actor shared a memorable incident from his youth, recalling his early days in the city when he struggled, travelled like a common man, and discovered the real pulse of Mumbai. Govinda narrated how his mother panicked when he fell while trying to board a crowded local train at Churchgate, a moment that stayed with him as one of his most emotional real-life memories.

The actor, while talking to the interviewer, revealed how his first local train ride was nothing less than an adventure and went on to become a lifetime experience for both him and his mother.

“When I was around 18 or 19, I was very strong and active. I played football and loved exercising. It was also the first time I travelled to Churchgate,” said Govinda. He added, “Before that, I had never been there. I went with my brothers first and later with my mother. The local train was extremely crowded, and in the chaos, I fell down while trying to board the train.”

He explained how his mother panicked and started running for help.”

My mother shouted loudly, “My child! My child!” The whole crowd started looking around, thinking a small child had gone missing. When I turned back, they realised I was a tall, strong young man, not a little kid, but for my mother I was a little kid always.”

The actor highlighted his journey from his hometown to the city of dreams.

“The journey from Bihar to Mumbai and then to Jammu has been a 21-year one. I spent 21 years in Bihar, and during that time, I was known in my village for being very close to my mother. She used to allot me work related to home almost every day, and very obediently I would follow her orders without any fuss. The villagers would joke that she would treat me like her daughter-in-law instead of her son.”

He added, “At that age, I never imagined I would become an actor. I used to study in a small town, and I enjoyed dancing a little too. I came to Churchgate, started struggling in Mumbai, and fortunately, within 2 to 3 months, I got my first film. That’s how my journey as an actor began. I was truly happy when I became a hero—and even today, I look back at that start as one of the most beautiful turns in my life.”

